City creates three new boards, commissions in line with Mayor Tucker's agenda

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
Rebecca Green
/
File Photo: WBOI News

Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approved three new boards at the request of Mayor Sharon Tucker.

The boards are a National Opioid Settlement Committee, the Mayor’s Mental Health Commission, and the Mayor’s Young Adult Commission.

The mental health and young adult commission will each be made up of four mayoral appointments and three city council appointments.

Shaquan Walker with the mayor’s office told the council the young adult commission differs from the youth engagement council in that it focuses on individuals ages 19 to 26, with an eye to keeping them in the community.

It will also provide them with a platform to learn about city government and ways they can be involved.

The opioid settlement committee will advise the mayor on the distribution of money from the national opioid settlement, with an eye to treatment and prevention.

Walker said the mental health commission will focus on a number of areas, including access and affordability of treatment.

Each board focuses on issues Mayor Tucker said were needed during her State of the City speech earlier this year.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
