Rep. Randy Frye to resign from state House on July 8

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
Representative Randy Frye stands at a lectern on the floor of the Indiana House. Frye is a tall White man, with white hair, wearing a suit.
Courtesy of the Indiana House Republican caucus
Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2010.

Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) is stepping down from his seat at the Statehouse, effective next month.

Frye has been dealing with multiple health issues in recent years, and the seven-term lawmaker said he’s stepping down to focus on his well-being and his family.

Frye was first elected in 2010, in a Republican wave that saw the GOP capture the majority in the House of Representatives.

The longtime Indianapolis firefighter led on fire safety and first responder issues at the Statehouse, including as chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. This session, he led an effort to exempt military pay from the state's income tax.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

A private Republican precinct caucus will soon choose a replacement to serve out the rest of Frye’s term, which ends next year.

Frye is the second member of the General Assembly to resign this year, after Ann Vermilion stepped down just after the end of the 2023 session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
