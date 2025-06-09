Plant, Pick, Plate initiative kicks off in southeast Fort Wayne

The City of Fort Wayne kicked off the Plant, Pick & Plate program on the southeast side on Friday. WBOI’s Ella Abbott reports the program aims at educating students in fifth through ninth grade on growing and cooking their own food.

The program operates out of an old, renovated firehouse on Winter Street, where Johnnie Mae Farm is located. Inside the building is a commercial quality kitchen where kids can learn to clean and cook the food they harvest from the farm out back.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News Two young visitors to Johnnie Mae Farm pick out a pouch of seeds from the 'free seeds' stand at the entrance.

Cameron Ruhl works for Purdue Extension in Allen County and takes care of the urban farm. He said it’s important for kids to learn the skills to grow and prepare their own foods.

“So, we want to show people that it’s really not that hard," Ruhl said. "And if you just have some patience, and you maybe even have just one raised bed or even a bucket, you can start growing your own food. And it’s healthier for you.”

In January, the city received funding from the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America to support health and sustainability programs, like Plant, Pick & Plate. It received the funding after winning first place in the 2025 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environmental Health & Sustainability Awards.

Sign-ups for the program are still open through the city’s website.