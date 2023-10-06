© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Voter registration deadline for 2023 Indiana municipal election is Oct. 10

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Hoosiers can register to vote or check and update their voter registration online at IndianaVoters.com.

Hoosiers who want to vote in the upcoming municipal elections in November have until Tuesday to register.

In order to register, you need an Indiana driver’s license or state identification card. You must also be at least 18 years old on the date of the election and have lived at your current address at least 30 days before the election.

The voter registration deadline for the fall 2023 Indiana election is Oct. 10. People can register in person at their local election administrator’s office — in which case their deadline is the end of the business day. But they can also register online, at IndianaVoters.com, up to midnight.

On the website, Hoosiers can also check and update their current voter registration, find their polling place, see which candidates are on their ballot and apply for a mail-in ballot.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
