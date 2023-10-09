State, national officials show support for Israel amidst conflict

Recent conflict in Israel following attacks by a Palestinian militant group has left thousands injured and many dead. The long-standing dispute follows years of fighting and war over the Gaza Strip, a piece of land between Israel and Egypt.

The attack from Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, on Israel Saturday night is one of the “first pitched battles” between Israeli and Palestinian groups on Israel’s soil in decades.

On X, formerly Twitter, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called the attacks, injuries and deaths “tear-jerking.” He added he is “praying for peace” and that Israeli citizens have his support.

Also on X, U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) called the attacks on Israel “appalling.” He said that America is supportive of its “ally Israel.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) called for the country to “stand strong” with Israel during these conflicts.

On a national level, President Joe Biden also condemned the attacks and said his administration’s support for Israel is “unwavering.”

Israel captured Gaza from Egypt in a 1967 war, but withdrew troops and settlers in 2005. Hamas took control of the area in 2007. Israel and Egypt have a blockade against the strip, which is occupied by more than 2 million Palestinians. Conditions within the strip have deteriorated since this blockage, with high unemployment and poverty rates.

According to the United Nations’ humanitarian agency (OCHA), Israeli settlers have violently attacked Palestinians at least 700 times in 2023 – the highest number on record.

Hamas has said Saturday’s attack was in response to these kinds of attacks from Israel and recent actions at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and in the West Bank.

