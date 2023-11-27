Holcomb to name new state comptroller Tuesday

Gov. Eric Holcomb will name a new state comptroller Tuesday, replacing Tera Klutz, who announced her resignation two months ago.

Klutz announced in September that she would resign from the statewide office less than a year into her new, four-year term.

In a statement, she said she wanted to return to the private sector and spend more time with family.

The position recently changed its name from state auditor to state comptroller, a switch Klutz spearheaded to more accurately reflect the office’s duties. And Klutz is the third consecutive auditor/comptroller to leave office early.

Her replacement can serve out her term, which expires in 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.