New art center makes its home along historic Calhoun Street Corridor

Fort Wayne creatives Clydia Early and Danielle Andersen have joined forces to form a new retail enterprise along the city’s historic Calhoun Street Corridor called the Art & Awakening Center.

Its grand opening celebration is this Saturday.

The space, located at 1615 S. Calhoun Street, will house Early’s BIPOCA Incubator & Art Gallery, and Andersen’s DNA Awakening School, Books and Gifts.

It will also be home to a third core member, Seddrick Lorick, known as Seddy drieM, owner of DrieM World Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Clydia, Danielle and Julia Meek discussed the scope and range of their endeavor, the core businesses that will be housed in this collaborative space and what it will mean to the community.

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Clydia Early, Danielle Andersen, welcome.

Clydia Early: Hello.

Danielle Andersen: Hello.

Julia Meek: So, there's a new mecca for artcentricity and tranquility, the Art & Awakening Center. Grand overview, what is your mission there?

Danielle Andersen: Our mission is to create a community space where people can experience art, themselves and each other more deeply.

Julia Meek: This is a cooperative, a collaborative effort then.

Clydia Early: Yes, it is. Danielle and I have come together collaboratively to put together the Art & Awakening Center.

Julia Meek: Out of your own roots for well, all kinds of inspiration and art, but also growing and healing?

Danielle Andersen: Yeah. So, I have personally been a consciousness coach for years. I've taught yoga since 2006 meditation, mindfulness, that sort of thing. And art has always been something that I know helps people get to know themselves more deeply.

Clydia Early: And I have been working with art and BIPOC artists for years, and I have opened BIPOCA the last few years. Danielle and I came together because I think art needs to be a part of spiritual what she's doing, and she needs to be a part of me. And so that's why we came together.

Julia Meek: It's great energy too, and drive and ambition here in the community. Okay, just out of the gate, what are your anchor enterprises? Your core members?

Clydia Early: Anchor enterprise, I am BIPOCA Incubator and Gallery. We are an art gallery that work was black, Indigenous artists of color and creatives. Then there's Danielle, and I'll let her tell a little bit about what she's doing.

Danielle Andersen: Yes, I run DNA Awakening, School, Books and Gifts, and the school portion is lots of teachers who are going to provide classes and experiences for the community in different ways of awakening to deeper, more subtle layers of who they are. And then we'll be a bookstore to that end, as well as have lots of local makers' gifts to purchase.

Clydia Early: We also brought in another member. We brought in Seddric Lorick, Seddy DrieM is his aka, but he has DrieM World Tattoos, and he's a tattoo artist, but he's also a great artist, and he's also an artist that's been working with BIPOCA, so it was just like a perfect fit for us. He came right on board.

Julia Meek: He's been up and down the Wells Street corridor. Now he's taking a good stroll through your Calhoun Street corridor, that's kind of nice. Very good. And now let's look at that physical space, which is at 1615 South Calhoun. That puts us smack dab on that south edge of downtown activity, kind of on a circuit or a line, if you will. What's the flow advantage there?

Danielle Andersen: I would say the flow advantage is that it's very walkable from anywhere downtown. We have other retail that's already there.

We have Welcome Back Records right next door, and Hi-Fi Hardcore, as well as you know, St Vincent de Paul across the street. We have the Oyster Bar, we have the coffee shop down the street, Tall Rabbit.

Clydia Early: It's busy That whole--what's happening, what I've seen really happening in that corridor right there, although there are some businesses, like Proof was there, they've left.

But Oyster Bar is stable. There's the clinic that's there. They're stable. Tall Rabbit has a core group of people that are coming there. And the other thing is that how they've situated it, people are feel safe walking from downtown, underneath that viaduct.

It's painted, it's lighted, it's lighted up. And I think that flow of energy and flow of traffic coming right through there is good.

Julia Meek: If you head west, you've got all of the historic neighborhoods going on. You've also got the Fairfield and Electric Works again, within walking distance.

Clydia Early: Yes, the Tincap Field is right around there. All of that is close, right in there, Julia. Baker Street, all of that is right in close. And people right now, I think coming in, because that's becoming a part of downtown. Yes, that Calhoun Street corridor is becoming a part of downtown and a part of the downtown retail.

Danielle Andersen: Yeah, and the bus station is right there, less than a block away from where we are.

Julia Meek: So, nobody can't get there. (all chuckle)

Danielle Andersen: That's correct, yes. (laughs)

Julia Meek: That is perfect. And walking on into your space there on Calhoun, it's a great blank canvas. So what bold strokes are you adding these days?

Clydia Early: Actually, there are three spaces within that space. It's two at the address of 1615 and one at the address of 1619. And so, when you come in, we are right there next to each other.

We have this huge 1800 square feet each, and all of us are butted right up against each other. So, it'll be a flow of traffic that can come into one and go through the other.

Danielle Andersen: And actually, all the spaces are connected by wide doorways, so we can keep them all open, so it feels like each one is a contained space, but also, they all are open to each other within the space, which is really cool.

Julia Meek: So, it's blank and spacious, and literally, I think all white, as you're painting it and tricking it all out.

Clydia Early: Oh, you know, I've been okay. So, look, (chuckles) so I am doing some colors that aren't normal. Well, what people would say normal for a space that is a gallery, which people talk about all white walls.

But we will not be having all white walls in there this time, Julia. There will be some jewel tones and some deep colors in there that I think are gonna.resonate with the community but also bring out the art and the creativity of the space.

Danielle Andersen: And we are creating a very meditative and serene, tranquil space. Baby blue walls and the ceiling, adding some special, fancy things that make it feel like you're in the clouds.

Clydia Early: Yes.

Julia Meek: Perfect and what would you say are your biggest strengths each of you are bringing to this table? You're both pretty modest, so tell me each other's.

Clydia Early: I would say that what Danielle does brings to the table is her sense of business and stability. I love that in her, that she is business minded and she's not afraid and stable on the ground.

She is always the person that I can go to and ask questions when I need help or whatever. She has helped me through this process that we're going through right now, because it's not just started. This has been a process.

But she has helped me remain patient and get through it, and I appreciate and honor her for that. She is a strong businesswoman, and I am just honored to be able to work with her. And that's the truth.

Danielle Andersen: I would say very, very similar things. Clydia is a profoundly good businesswoman, and she is a hard worker. I've rarely seen anyone that works as hard and consistently as she does. She's also honest.

And you know, what you see is what you get. She is authentic. Sometimes in partnerships, you're gonna have disagreements. The nice thing about this partnership is that I know that we can literally talk through anything because we're, she is also brave, and she is also honest and ridiculously creative.

Clydia Early: And we work through stuff already. We work together just being able to talk, because this is what's happening with me. Danielle doesn't need Clydia. We don't need each other. We want to work together. That's the good part about it, makes me really want to work with her more.

Julia Meek: And putting the two of you together, it sounds like you're unstoppable.

Clydia Early: We are. Together, we're dynamite. Yeah. (laughs)

Danielle Andersen: 1,000% agree.

Julia Meek: So, your tagline, a community space where people experience art, themselves and each other more deeply--with those traits in mind and true and happy ones, they are right there, what do the two of you envision?

Danielle Andersen: So, we will have many events taking place in the venue, both shared and separately. Where people can experience art through observing local artists and regional artists and sometimes national artists, and then also be able to engage in the act of creating art; to experience yoga, meditation, mindfulness and all within the realm of community, doing it with each other,

Julia Meek: Not only encouraging overlapping and crisscrossing. But are we actually going for that in this space?

Clydia Early: No, we are actually going for that in this space. We are, we are going to be coming together. Art is going to be art happening, plus our awareness, art viewing, art workshops. Both of those spaces are going to be for community.

The other piece about it is those are safe spaces, safe spaces where people feel like they can come and commune and talk with each other and be there. When BIPOCA was open, I had to put people out, and I know that we're gonna have to do that here. And so, that's what we're ready for. It's gonna be a community space.

Julia Meek: And okay with that grand opening on the horizon, quite aptly, on the Fourth of July weekend, actually, Saturday, July 5. What can attendees look forward to?



Danielle Andersen: We have so much planned. (all chuckle) So first of all, we have we're gonna have food trucks. We're gonna have food in the space where people can eat and hang out with each other. We're gonna have Lindsay Ray and Ben Porter are gonna be performing. We have a DJ.

Clydia Early: Mmhmm. DJ Black Code, who is DJ Polaris' son, he's gonna be DJ.

Julia Meek: Oh, very nice!

Clydia Early: I know it, huh? And they do the Music Lovers Lounge. And his son is a DJ now, and so he's gonna be there for us, and we're gonna have a henna artist there. We got a lot of different stuff going on. And then...

Danielle Andersen: The cap off event is Art in Motion.

Clydia Early: Well, tell what it really is!

Danielle Andersen: It's a collaboration with Fort Wayne Dance Collective. Yes, we are so excited that'll be happening around 6:00 or 6:30 I think.

Julia Meek: Well, there's something for everyone, and something going strong all day long as an opening of this sort should be. And assuming that your crowd will be as creatively diverse as your new "Mecca" and this opening, just who do you expect to see there for the occasion?

Clydia Early: Well, I for sure expect to see the artists that are working with my working with BIPOCA.

And then I also expect to see people who are loving art, but I also expect those people who are curious and want to know what's going on in Fort Wayne and trying to find out, you know, the exciting things that are happening, because we are exciting.

And so, I expect all those curious people who have been looking at us and all the artists and all those people just to come out the city. We looking for the city to show up.

Danielle Andersen: Yeah, we're looking for a really eclectic group of people to show up. People will come out. I firmly believe that all different types of people are going to be here at this event.

Julia Meek: Enjoying life.

Clydia Early: I think so, yes. Enjoying the space. Getting an opportunity to feel and see what we're doing and know about what the Art & Awakening Center is about.

Julia Meek: Very good, very, very good. Now this is a dream come true for the champions of revitalizing that Calhoun Street Corridor. How are things taking shape down there, would you say, activity-wise, and what's this going to do to kind of push things forward?

Clydia Early: I think us coming in there is going to only add to the businesses on that corridor. What I mean is is right now, Welcome Back Records is also in that building. We're going to bring three more businesses into that building.

That's only going to make the corridor better and open it up for other businesses to come. And if you look there, Tall Rabbit just added, like a pocket park that goes out into the street where you can sit. So you can see that things are changing right there on that corridor. I think that there's money that is coming into there that is helping people.

Then we can get seed money to help us inside, and there's also money for the outside, for people to do different things, including facade grant money to help enhance what you're doing along that corridor.

Julia Meek: So it's perfect timing. They want you there. People are already there, wanting you there, and you're bringing something really great to an already emerging neighborhood. How glorious that is. Meanwhile, you're off to a grand start. Will your events be as inclusive as this opening? What's already in the works for the immediate future there?

Clydia Early: We have pop-ups in the works. We were thinking about doing a little Summer Fest outside, because across the street is a parking lot.

And so, we thought we could do a Summer Fest, bring people through, Open Streets is gonna happen, so we're gonna be a part of that. So we got things going on and coming up for us right now.

Julia Meek: And the all-important word I just heard, if it's really one word, parking lot--that is across from your space. And there is parking available for all of these activities we are talking about?

Danielle Andersen: We have two parking lots! So, there's a parking lot behind the building with plenty of space, and the parking lot right across the street, and there's plenty of street parking, too.

Clydia Early: Free, mmhmm.

Danielle Andersen: Free street parking.

Julia Meek: This is just taking shape beautifully then.

Clydia Early: Yes! That's why the parking lot is a perfect place across the street for some kind of summer festival. Something happening with people.

Julia Meek: We can't wait. And Summer is here.

Clydia Early: Yes, it is. (chuckles)

Julia Meek: And what about medium- and long-term plans and numbers? Is there room for more?

Danielle Andersen: Right now, there's not room for more resident businesses to be in the space. However, we will have lots of local makers and artists and teachers who will be working out of the space. So yes, that's going to continue to expand over the years.

Julia Meek: That's double good for those vendors, but also for you all to be able to maximize what you are offering the community

Danielle Andersen: Absolutely.

Julia Meek: Now, I do wonder, if you could add anything to your project tomorrow. Sky is the limit. Imagination is unfurled. What would it be?

Danielle Andersen: For me, it would be a huge, beautiful mural out front.

Clydia Early: For me too! (laughs) That's what it would be for me, also, where we could put a beautiful mural on the building right there. So when everybody drove by, they would see and they would know that it's a community space, and that it is open.

Danielle Andersen: Yeah, a mural that represents all the different eclectic pieces of Fort Wayne and the people that live in Fort Wayne that shows the world what a safe place, what a celebratory space it is to be in.

Julia Meek: Well, dreams come true, that is a good one, and since both of you two have it, it quite likely will be realized, we can only hope. And last question, your name in this endeavor, the Art & Awakening Center. It's a really clever play on words, and it's mighty inspiring. At the end of the day, which is likely a long and hard one, knowing your collective drive, what does this personally mean to each of you?

Clydia Early: Well, I'll let Daniel, go first, because I don't want to cry.

Danielle Andersen: To me personally, the Art & Awakening Center is here to aid the community in being able to choose love over fear, and when we are in creation, we cannot be in fear.

Clydia Early: For me, the Art & Awakening Center is like a dream come true. It's from being scared to courageous and making something happen, and that's what the art and awakening center is.

Two people that came together against the odds and made, and making something happen that's positive and cultural here in the city. And I know it's going to be great. It is.

Julia Meek: Clydia Early and Danielle Andersen are founders and owners of the Art & Awakening Center. Thanks for building a better community and sharing this wonderful story with us. Success on the project. Do carry the gift.

Clydia Early: Thank you, Julia.

Danielle Andersen: Thank you so much, Julia.