Donald Rainwater to lead Indiana Libertarian ticket as party chooses its 2024 nominees

The Indiana Libertarian Party chose its 2024 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate this weekend — and the ticket includes some familiar names.

Donald Rainwater will lead Indiana’s Libertarian Party ticket, making a second consecutive run for governor. In 2020, Rainwater — a software engineer — garnered the highest vote total by a Libertarian candidate in state history, earning more than 11 percent in the gubernatorial race.

His running mate is Tonya Hudson, a southern Indiana real estate broker who previously ran as a Libertarian for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

And the Libertarian Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate this year is perennial candidate Andrew Horning. Horning has run for Senate once before, in 2012. He’s also been the party’s nominee for governor twice and run for Congress as a Libertarian five times.

Ballot access in Indiana is determined by the number of votes earned in the race for secretary of state.

While Libertarians have automatic ballot access, they have not garnered enough votes to have primary elections. The party’s nominees are chosen at a state convention.

