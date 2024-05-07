Mike Braun wins crowded Indiana Republican gubernatorial primary

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has won the Indiana's first competitive gubernatorial primary in two decades, according to the Associated Press.

Braun, who opted not to run for a second term in the U.S. Senate to pursue the open governor’s seat, beat out a field that included Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former state Attorney General Curtis Hill and religious conservative Jamie Reitenour.

Braun was considered the frontrunner since launching his bid in December 2022. Beyond the name recognition that came with winning the statewide race for U.S. Senate, the former auto parts business owner had a financial advantage due in part to his ability to inject his personal wealth into the race.

Braun also picked up a key endorsement, former President Donald Trump. Trump is still very popular in Indiana after winning the state by double digits in both 2016 and 2020.

The southern Indiana Republican will now face Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November.

McCormick is the former state superintendent of public instruction, an office she served in as a Republican before switching her party affiliation in recent years. Rainwater previously ran for governor in 2020, when he secured the largest vote share for a Libertarian in state history.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.