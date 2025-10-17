Indiana organizers plan for Saturday's No Kings rallies, urge nonviolence

Indivisible Northeast Indiana, along with organizations around the country, are gearing up for another No Kings protest on Saturday.

In June, more than 5,000 people attended the last No Kings rally in Fort Wayne on President Donald Trump’s birthday--to show resistance to what co-founder Jim Carpenter calls an “authoritarian regime.”

Carpenter also acknowledged an online push for people not to register for the protest. But, he says, that headcount helps the organization plan for what they’ll need to keep participants safe.

“While I understand people’s need for privacy, especially with what the administration is doing with data, it would help us a lot if they would just join the fight and realize it’s worth the risk.”

Nationwide, the plans include providing "Know Your Rights" cards at every event, printed in nearly a dozen language, according the organizers during a press conference Thursday.

Robert Wiessman of Public Citizen said that nonviolence is a commitment for the movement, everywhere.

Eunec Epstein-Ortiz, spokesperson for the national organizers, said that they estimate millions of participants will show up around the country on Saturday.

More than 2,600 events are scheduled.

Fort Wayne's protest will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Allen County Courthouse green.

screenshot / No Kings website There are roughly 40 No Kings protests scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

More than 40 other protests are also happening in counties around Indiana, including Angola, Decatur, Albion, LaGrange, Wabash, Warsaw, and Auburn.

The national organizing groups have provided non-violence and de-escalation training, and security briefings with rally organizers in communities large, and small.

