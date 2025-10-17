© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana organizers plan for Saturday's No Kings rallies, urge nonviolence

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott,
Rebecca Green
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Protests gathered on the Allen County Courthouse Green in June for the first No Kings event. Organizers expect an even bigger crowd on Oct. 18.
Dan Stockman
/
for WBOI News
Indivisible Northeast Indiana, along with organizations around the country, are gearing up for another No Kings protest on Saturday.

In June, more than 5,000 people attended the last No Kings rally in Fort Wayne on President Donald Trump’s birthday--to show resistance to what co-founder Jim Carpenter calls an “authoritarian regime.”

Carpenter also acknowledged an online push for people not to register for the protest. But, he says, that headcount helps the organization plan for what they’ll need to keep participants safe.

“While I understand people’s need for privacy, especially with what the administration is doing with data, it would help us a lot if they would just join the fight and realize it’s worth the risk.”

Nationwide, the plans include providing "Know Your Rights" cards at every event, printed in nearly a dozen language, according the organizers during a press conference Thursday.

Robert Wiessman of Public Citizen said that nonviolence is a commitment for the movement, everywhere.

Eunec Epstein-Ortiz, spokesperson for the national organizers, said that they estimate millions of participants will show up around the country on Saturday.

More than 2,600 events are scheduled.

Fort Wayne's protest will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Allen County Courthouse green.

There are roughly 40 No Kings protests scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
screenshot
/
No Kings website
More than 40 other protests are also happening in counties around Indiana, including Angola, Decatur, Albion, LaGrange, Wabash, Warsaw, and Auburn.

The national organizing groups have provided non-violence and de-escalation training, and security briefings with rally organizers in communities large, and small.

Tags
Government No KingsProtestsTrump Protests 2025downtown protests
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
