REI union workers join nationwide demonstration to secure contract

Union workers at an Indianapolis REI store join a national demonstration to call on the company to resume the collective bargaining process after several months of what they say amounts to “bad faith bargaining.”

In 2019, George Reed started working at the Castleton location of REI. It was a few of the company’s values such as racial equity and LGBTQ+ inclusivity that captivated Reed’s interest in working at REI. He said REI seemed like a company that “cared” for their employees and wanted to implement change.

However, almost five years later the retail sales specialist found only one thing to be true – he feels like another number.

“It's very disheartening to learn that the company that I've put so much blood, sweat and tears into, could truly care less about me,” Reed said.

Now Reed joins other REI union workers in inviting the company to the bargaining table. Reed said a few things the union seeks is consistent scheduling, better employee training and health care for all workers. Reed said that as a full time employee he has to have open availability

“Because of that inconsistent scheduling, you're not able to confidently depend on this job,” Reed said.

Over Memorial Day weekend REI Castleton union workers stood alongside community members and organizations, including Indiana Taskforce, to rally and voice their wants from the company.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Melissa Gruver, organizing director for Indiana Taskforce, was present last Saturday outside the store's parking lot. Gruver was saddened to hear about employees talk about their experience with the store's inconsistent schedules.

"These are skilled workers, and we, really rely on their expertise to be able to, save our own lives," Gruver said. "When we're out in that big adventure and experiencing leisure ... just to be reminded every time we talk that, folks like George, can't even plan their own adventures."

In February, REI employees in Castleton voted to unionize by joining the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local 700. There are currently 10 unionized REI locations, but none of them have contracts yet.

A spokesperson from REI said the company is committed to negotiating in good faith with their stores that have chosen union representation. The collective bargaining process — especially when negotiating a first contract — can be lengthy.

They also said that both parties have been engaged in numerous negotiations and have reached tentative agreements on various topics.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to this process and to finding a mutually beneficial agreement with our stores that have chosen union representation," REI said in a statement.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.