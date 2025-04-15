Why WBOI Matters

Public radio delivers vital news, cultural programming, and life-saving emergency alerts — free to all. It ensures every community, no matter how small or remote, has access to fact-based, nonprofit journalism and the resources they need.

But now, this essential service is under threat — at both the state and federal level .

When you take a stand to save WBOI, you’re protecting far more than a radio station — you're preserving a trusted source for truth, inclusion, and connection in an increasingly divided world.

WBOI receives $143,000 from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting each year.

