Stand for independent news. Protect public voices. Save My WBOI.
Why WBOI Matters
Public radio delivers vital news, cultural programming, and life-saving emergency alerts — free to all. It ensures every community, no matter how small or remote, has access to fact-based, nonprofit journalism and the resources they need.
But now, this essential service is under threat — at both the state and federal level.
When you take a stand to save WBOI, you’re protecting far more than a radio station — you're preserving a trusted source for truth, inclusion, and connection in an increasingly divided world.
WBOI receives $143,000 from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting each year.
"Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
– Thomas Jefferson
When you support WBOI, you're protecting:
- Community voices from all walks of life — often those not heard anywhere else
- A pipeline to local government, education, and other civic matters
- Connection to the arts, music, and local culture that brings us together
- Watchdog journalism that holds power accountable and safeguards democracy
- Rural communities that risk becoming news deserts
How You Can Help
In an executive order, President Trump directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop funding NPR and PBS. They say he can't. PBS chief Paula Kerger calls it "blatantly unlawful".
Lawmakers ended the 2025 session early Friday morning by passing a new state budget that Republicans say takes care of Indiana’s priorities — and Democrats argue moves the state backward.
Katherine Maher, president and CEO of National Public Radio, talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the White House proposal to eliminate federal funding for public media.
The Trump administration has drafted a memo to Congress outlining its intent to end nearly all federal funding for public media, which includes NPR and PBS, according to a White House official.
The Local News Crisis
Without WBOI, parts of our region could become news deserts — leaving communities isolated, uninformed, and vulnerable to disinformation.
Evidence shows that when local news declines:
- Fewer candidates run for local office
- Voter turnout drops
- Government accountability weakens
- Public polarization deepens
Local newsrooms like WBOI inform voters, scrutinize power, and encourage civic engagement.
What's at Stake
WBOI’s future depends on continued federal funding and community support. Loss of federal funding would mean:
- Elimination of some original, local programming
- Zero room to experiment with new formats or technologies that would allow our content to reach more people
- Reduced access to trusted national programs from NPR
- Diminished capacity to serve rural listeners or provide emergency alerts
Additional Resources
- Protect My Public Media: Nation-wide campaign dedicated to protecting federal public media funding
- American Journalism Project: Learn how nonprofit news is solving the local news crisis
- Learn more about the NPR network and why member stations, like WBOI, are so important
