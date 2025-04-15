© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Why WBOI Matters
Public radio delivers vital news, cultural programming, and life-saving emergency alerts — free to all. It ensures every community, no matter how small or remote, has access to fact-based, nonprofit journalism and the resources they need.

But now, this essential service is under threat — at both the state and federal level.

When you take a stand to save WBOI, you’re protecting far more than a radio station — you're preserving a trusted source for truth, inclusion, and connection in an increasingly divided world.

WBOI receives $143,000 from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting each year.

"Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
Thomas Jefferson

When you support WBOI, you're protecting:

  • Community voices from all walks of life — often those not heard anywhere else
  • A pipeline to local government, education, and other civic matters
  • Connection to the arts, music, and local culture that brings us together
  • Watchdog journalism that holds power accountable and safeguards democracy
  • Rural communities that risk becoming news deserts

How You Can Help

Represent.
Urge them to protect federal funding, which only costs $1.60 per American per year.
Contact Your Lawmakers
Donate.
Support nonprofit journalism that serves everyone -not just those who can afford it with a monthly donation.
Donate Now
Share.
Tell us why independent, local news matters to you. Send us a voicemail in the WBOI App.
Share Your Story
The Local News Crisis

Without WBOI, parts of our region could become news deserts — leaving communities isolated, uninformed, and vulnerable to disinformation.

Evidence shows that when local news declines:

  • Fewer candidates run for local office
  • Voter turnout drops
  • Government accountability weakens
  • Public polarization deepens

Local newsrooms like WBOI inform voters, scrutinize power, and encourage civic engagement.

What's at Stake

WBOI’s future depends on continued federal funding and community support. Loss of federal funding would mean:

  • Elimination of some original, local programming

  • Zero room to experiment with new formats or technologies that would allow our content to reach more people

  • Reduced access to trusted national programs from NPR

  • Diminished capacity to serve rural listeners or provide emergency alerts
Sustaining members allow WBOI to plan for uncertain situations like this one.
Become a sustaining member

