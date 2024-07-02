Goodin to face three opponents for lieutenant governor nomination at Democratic convention

Indiana Democrats will have four candidates to choose from for the party’s lieutenant governor nomination later this month.

State party convention delegates will gather in Indianapolis July 13 to choose the nominee.

Former state lawmaker Terry Goodin is gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick’s preference for running mate. He’s largely expected to win the nomination, despite concern from many Democrats over Goodin’s conservative history, including votes against gay marriage and abortion access.

You asked what role state party conventions play in Indiana. We've got answers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But he will have opponents. Clif Marsiglio, who ran for Indianapolis mayor last year, and Bob Kern, a perennial candidate for a variety of offices, both filed to run at the convention before Goodin was announced.

Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who tried to run for governor but failed to make it onto the ballot this year, also added her name to the list before Monday’s filing deadline.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.