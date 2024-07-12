© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Todd Rokita sues Monroe County Sheriff, citing Indiana ban on sanctuary cities

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Ruben Marté stands at a lectern, speaking into a microphone. Marté is a Black man, bald, wearing a blue shirt.
Marita Wehlus
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté's office has a policy that the Indiana Attorney General alleged violates the state's ban on sanctuary cities.

Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed another lawsuit over Indiana’s ban on sanctuary cities, this time suing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

A new law this year allows the attorney general to enforce the 2011 ban after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that ordinary citizens had no standing in court to sue.

In a statement, Rokita says his office had “multiple conversations” with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, urging it to rescind what the attorney general says is an “illegal policy.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

According to the complaint, the policy in question said the sheriff’s department won’t enforce federal immigration laws unless required by law. The agency won’t ask people about their citizenship or immigration status unless necessary.

And the policy said the sheriff’s department won’t hold people in jail solely based on non-criminal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Rokita sued East Chicago earlier this week over a city ordinance he said violates the state ban.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith