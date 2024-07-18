Disciplinary complaint filed against Todd Rokita over terminated pregnancy reports opinion

An Indianapolis lawyer has filed another complaint against Attorney General Todd Rokita with the state’s attorney disciplinary commission.

The complaint alleges Rokita violated the state’s rules of professional conduct for attorneys.

Earlier this year, Rokita held a press conference asserting that terminated pregnancy reports are public records that should be disclosed. That came after the Indiana Department of Health began withholding the reports out of privacy concerns. The state’s public access counselor backed up the agency’s decision to do so.

Rokita, whose clients as attorney general include IDOH and the public access counselor, accused them of collusion and argued withholding the reports made it harder to enforce Indiana's abortion ban.

Attorney William Groth’s disciplinary complaint said Rokita’s press conference violated multiple rules governing attorney conduct. That includes a rule prohibiting lawyers from giving legal evaluations that could “materially and adversely” affect their clients without their clients’ consent.

The state disciplinary commission will now evaluate whether the complaint is reasonable and should be investigated further.

Groth has filed two of the three disciplinary complaints against Rokita during the attorney general’s three-plus years in office. The Indiana Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Rokita in 2023.

