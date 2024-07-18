Indiana reports first 2024 West Nile virus case, detected in mosquitos across state

The Indiana Department of Health is warning people to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing following the state’s first reported West Nile virus case of 2024. The agency expects to see additional cases as the mosquito season progresses.

The West Nile virus is primarily spread by mosquitoes. While the case was reported in Lake County, IDOH said virus activity has also been detected in mosquitoes throughout the state.

Most people infected will have no symptoms or only “mild flu-like symptoms.” These can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Some people can develop more severe symptoms which can include inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or even death. People over the age of 60 or with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing a severe case.

IDOH said people who think they may have West Nile virus disease should see their health care provider.

IDOH also recommends homeowners, landlords and property managers take steps to control mosquito populations on or around their properties. This can include installing and maintaining screens on windows and doors, preventing mosquitoes from accessing containers that hold water, and maintaining properties and landscaping.

