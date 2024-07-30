© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message

James Michaels named new leader of Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
A headshot of James Michaels. Michaels is a White man with brown hair. He is wearing a suit and tie.
Courtesy of the governor's office
James Michaels was named the new superintendent of the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has a new leader.

The governor and the school’s board this week appointed James Michaels as the new superintendent.

Michaels is a graduate from the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He also previously worked there and served as a board member. For the last 26 years, he worked at Bosma Enterprises, including as its vice president of programs. Bosma is one of the largest nonprofits in the Midwest serving blind and visually impaired people.

Michaels will replace James Durst, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Durst served as principal and then superintendent of the school for more than 30 years.

The Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has more than 100 students that study on its campus in Indianapolis and also directly supports more than 300 students in school districts around the state.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith