Braun waves aside concerns about property tax plan hurting local government budgets, other taxpayers

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun’s property tax plan would mean definite savings for homeowners on their tax bills.

But there are also concerns about what the plan would do to local government budgets. Property taxes largely fund schools, police, fire departments and libraries. Lower bills likely equal fewer funds for those groups.

Braun said he’ll make sure not to take “vital funding” away.

“When it comes to the services we need most, we’re going to be OK there,” Braun said.

Braun didn’t elaborate on how he’d maintain funding levels, though he did say it would involve an “entrepreneurial” approach to government.

While Braun’s plan would lower homeowners’ bills, Indiana’s property tax system means it could increase the bills for other categories of taxpayers — namely, businesses and farmers.

Braun said he hasn’t heard any complaints. Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terry Goodin — a farmer — said he’ll speak loud enough for Braun to hear.

“We can’t cut our way out of the property tax crisis that we’re under,” Goodin said. “You have to grow your way out of that crisis.”

The Democratic ticket hasn’t released any detailed tax reform proposal.

