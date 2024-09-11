© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

Local prosecutor criticizes Rokita's antisemitism training as political grandstanding

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 11, 2024 at 1:44 PM EDT
A screenshot of a Facebook Live shows Todd Rokita standing at a lectern in front of the American and Indiana flags, with the seal of the office of the attorney general behind him. Rokita is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing a suit and tie.
Screenshot of Facebook livestream
Attorney General Todd Rokita said the training to combat antisemitism is meant to address "yet another dangerous scourge on our society."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is promoting training to combat antisemitism for local prosecutors and law enforcement — a move at least one prosecutor is sharply criticizing.

In a letter to local officials, Rokita cited a sharp spike in reports of antisemitism after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel last year and recent protests at Indiana University over Israel’s war in Gaza as reasons for the training.

Rokita said law enforcement should adopt a “zero tolerance” policy towards antisemitism and encouraged police to patrol synagogues and Jewish schools.

Longtime Wayne County Prosecutor Michael Shipman said prosecutors are already equipped to deal with violence against citizens of any background. In a letter to Rokita, Shipman said the training is unrelated to the duties of the attorney general’s office.

And Shipman, a Republican, accused fellow Republican Rokita of misusing his position to grandstand and further his own political ambitions.

Rokita’s office said the “interest and positive feedback” for the upcoming training are “overwhelming.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

A flyer for the training lists speakers that include Indiana Solicitor General James Barta; Lorenzo Vidino, Director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University; and Jewish American Affairs Committee of Indiana President Allon Friedman.

Friedman’s organization bills itself as the creators of the original version of a controversial 2024 bill to define and ban antisemitism in state public education institutions.

At issue in the bill was the inclusion of a definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and examples used by the IHRA. Critics argued some of the examples equate criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism.

After lawmakers reached a compromise on the legislation that left out the examples, Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the bill and instead signed a proclamation endorsing the IHRA definition and its examples.

In Rokita’s letter to local officials, he, too, encouraged law enforcement to use the IHRA definition of antisemitism and its examples as a “formal guide” for enforcing state law.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith