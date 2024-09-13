© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

Mike Braun proposes targeted support for rural, agricultural communities

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 13, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
Mike Braun speaks into a microphone. Braun is a White man, balding with dark gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a button-down shirt with the Indiana Pork Producers logo.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), the Republican nominee for governor, said Indiana can do more to protect the future of rural communities and the state’s “farming legacy.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun said Indiana can do more to protect the future of rural communities and the state’s “farming legacy.”

Braun unveiled a policy plan Friday to address issues in rural Indiana.

While Braun’s plan includes his existing property tax reform proposal, it adds on changes to the way farmland values are calculated. The plan aims to reduce sharp spikes in farmland property taxes and reduce bills overall.

Braun also wants to make it easier for farmers to interact with state government by creating a single portal farmers can access that covers multiple agencies. That includes a “one-stop-shop” for state funding opportunities. It’s based on a similar system in place for businesses.

The proposal also includes more targeted economic help for rural communities. This includes a tax credit for older farmers who sell to young, beginning farmers; a program to infuse private investment in rural areas; and state and local partnerships to create more child care options in rural communities.

READ MORE: All three lieutenant governor candidates criticize current state policy at debate

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Additionally, Braun’s plan would build on existing efforts to increase broadband connectivity and preserve farmland.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith