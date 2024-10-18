© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Braun outraises, outspends gubernatorial opponents in 2024's third fundraising quarter

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
Three photos of candidates for governor, side-by-side. Mike Braun is a White man, balding with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a tan suit jacket over a gray shirt. Donald Rainwater is a White man, bald, with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses, a black suit jacket with a light blue shirt and yellow tie. Jennifer McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black jacket.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
From left to right, Republican Mike Braun, Libertarian Donald Rainwater and Democrat Jennifer McCormick combined to spend more than $5 million in Indiana's gubernatorial race from July through September.

Republican Mike Braun went into the final month of the governor’s campaign with a healthy financial lead over his opponents.

Braun raised $3.1 million from July through September, nearly three times as much as Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick did in the same period.

But McCormick had a lot more people giving money — more than four times as many contributors as Braun. Her largest donations came from the political arm of the Indiana State Teachers Association and philanthropist Deborah Simon.

Braun’s biggest contributors were the Indiana Republican Party and Republican Governors Association, as well as Cynthia Fisher, a national health care consumer advocate.

Braun outspent McCormick more than two-to-one in the last three months and went into October with $1.2 million still left in his campaign coffers, more than double what McCormick has.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater trails his opponents by a considerable margin. He raised a little less than $9,000 from July through September, and went into October with a little less than $17,000 in his campaign account.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
