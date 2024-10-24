Indiana's candidates for governor spar in final debate of 2024

Indiana’s three candidates for governor met on a debate stage Thursday for the final time this election cycle, highlighting their different visions for the state.

Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater addressed many of the same issues they’ve discussed before. That includes property taxes, cannabis and abortion.

But they also tread new ground, on issues such as labor unions, cutting government jobs and gun regulations.

On that last topic, McCormick highlighted a frequent target: Braun’s running mate, Micah Beckwith, who McCormick said is too extreme for Indiana.

“He also said he wants his guns untraceable and unregistered,” McCormick said. “That is just scary.”

Braun pushed back, arguing he has called for strengthening Indiana’s red flag law. That law allows law enforcement to temporarily take away someone’s firearms if they’re a danger to themselves or others.

“Well, she constantly defaults to something other than what we’re talking about — who’s going to be leading the state,” Braun said. “And my record on all these issues are clear.”

Rainwater sought to stand apart from both his opponents. On the gun question, that meant opposing red flag laws.

“Because we’re that close to our government telling us because we go to this church or we’re a member of that organization that we have a mental defect and therefore, they need to take our guns,” Rainwater said.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

