What you need to know to make sure your absentee, mail-in ballot gets counted

Indiana absentee, mail-in ballots must be received by county election administrators by 6 p.m. on Election Day. That means, if you still have yours, it’s too late to put it in the mail.

Indiana’s absentee, vote-by-mail ballot deadline doesn’t consider when that ballot was put in the mail or postmarked. The ballot only counts if the county election administrator receives it by 6 p.m. on Election Day.

But you don’t have to mail in that ballot. You or a family member can return the signed, sealed envelope with ballot inside to the county election board office by that Election Day deadline.

If you don’t know where that is, or can’t make it there, there is another option. If you have an absentee, mail-in ballot, you can go to your polling place on Election Day, surrender that ballot, and cast an in-person ballot instead.

Under Indiana law, family members allowed to return a voter’s absentee ballot are a:



spouse

parent

father-in-law

mother-in-law

child

son-in-law

daughter-in-law

grandparent

grandchild

brother

sister

brother-in-law

sister-in-law

uncle

aunt

nephew

or niece

