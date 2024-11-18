© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana legislative leaders say likely no major tax changes in 2025 session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 18, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST
Rodric Bray sits on a stage and talks into a microphone while Todd Huston, also seated, looks on in the background. Bray is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie. Huston is a White man with gray hair. He is wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville), right, speaks at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Legislative Preview on Nov. 18, 2024. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers), left, also spoke on the panel.

Indiana legislative leaders say they likely won’t enact transformative changes to the state’s tax system in the 2025 legislative session.

Lawmakers have been studying the tax code for two years — an effort initially aimed at potentially eliminating the income tax.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the focus has shifted largely to property taxes.

“I don’t know that you’ll see really big changes happen this year — maybe some tweaks to kind of help people feel a little less of a pinch than they have,” Bray said.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said any property tax changes that affect local governments will create calls for replacement revenue.

“If we’re going to take away from one, how do we replace it to make sure local governments can function the way they need to,” GiaQuinta said.

READ MORE: Indiana tax reform could lead to changes in school funding

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the two-year study of the tax code revealed why big changes aren’t necessarily required.

“We are attracting people; we are attracting investment,” Huston said. “Part of the reason we’ve done that, a lot of the reason we’ve done that is we’ve got a great tax system — a stable tax system, a reliable tax system.”

The legislative session begins in January.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
