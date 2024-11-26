Advocates say election may mean big Medicaid changes. But warn not to panic, spread misinformation

Advocates said they’re concerned about how the results of the presidential election could impact Medicaid programs in the state. One advocate says people should pay attention to national changes, but shouldn’t panic.

Susan Jo Thomas, executive director of Covering Kids and Families of Indiana, said her main concerns center on the Medicaid expansion population. In Indiana, that’s the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP.

“I think there will absolutely be things that happen to that program that become a dictate from [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid], not necessarily from the state,” Thomas said.

Those changes could effect the criteria to qualify, such as bringing back work requirements.

“Even though that has been resolved and in a court, it doesn't mean that there couldn't be legislation or administrative policy to undo that win,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she understands why people are nervous about what this means for the future of Medicaid, but warns against acting out of a place of fear.

“Act out of an idea of empowerment and that you're qualified for this program, you're going to continue to be qualified for this program,” Thomas said. “And if you are not, if something happens, you will be given notice. And it is your right to respond to that notice.”

The government moves slowly, which Thomas said means if those changes occur, it won’t be as immediate as some may fear.

“This is the time that we just need to pay as much attention as possible to what is going on,” Thomas said.

Advocates said now is the time for people to make sure the Family and Social Services Administration has their correct phone number, email and mailing address.

Thomas also said it’s important to be careful where people get their information about the program.

She said it can be dangerous for people to fall for misinformation about the Medicaid program, especially during the transition to the new presidential administration. Thomas said there have been a lot of “inflammatory comments” directed at specific groups, such as migrants and immigrants, that are often underrepresented in politics.

“That is terrifying to me, that people will listen to sources that have an underlying motivation to make that assertion,” Thomas said. “That's just not true.”

Thomas said there’s a chance federal law may not change that much, but where people are getting their information and how they react could lead to the spread of misinformation.

“Folks get upset or excited about that reporting and then spread the misinformation to someone that eventually spreads it to someone who makes a decision based on wrong information,” Thomas said.

Advocates also said people should pay attention to changes proposed to other federal health programs, including the Affordable Care Act, or the ACA.

