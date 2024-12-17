Lawmaker proposes repeal to portion of gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth

A Democratic representative is planning to file a bill to repeal part of Indiana’s gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth. The bill would repeal a provision that bans providers from “aiding and abetting” families seeking care out of state.

Families of transgender youth say that provision is dangerous for their children.

Gender-affirming care is health care that encompasses mental, social, medicinal and surgical care designed to treat gender dysphoria. And gender dysphoria is a clinically significant distress experienced by people whose gender assigned at birth and gender identity don’t match — though not all transgender people experience gender dysphoria.

The vast majority of medical organizations support gender-affirming care, and there is national and international guidance on age-appropriate interventions for transgender youth.

Indiana’s “aiding and abetting” provision in SEA 480 bans doctors from communicating with families about accessing gender-affirming care. It also prohibits them from communicating with out-of-state doctors about care.

That becomes complicated for youth like Beth Clawson’s daughter. She’s transgender and also has Type 1 diabetes. Hormonal changes can make insulin less effective at managing blood sugar.

“I’m terrified to tell the doctors that my daughter is on estrogen … even though I can see how resistant she’s becoming to her insulin. And, you know, I really need the doctor’s help,” Clawson said.

Clawson said providers in Indiana aren’t able to help. Her daughter’s endocrinologist was part of her gender-affirming care team. But after Indiana’s ban took effect in February, it became radio silence.

“Not a word has been said. It—it’s as if it doesn’t exist. She goes to her appointments. That part of her care is just completely off the chopping block,” Clawson said. “It’s not talked about by the doctor, by us, by the nurses. My child doesn’t want to mention anything because she doesn’t want to get her doctors in trouble, she doesn’t want to get in trouble.”

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said Tennessee’s ban – currently under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court – doesn’t have the same “aiding and abetting” provision as Indiana’s.

“There’s a whole child there. And that ability to communicate with doctors on these issues is critical to making sure that child is healthy,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the legislature’s Republican supermajority “has not indicated a willingness” to support her measure.

Indiana’s legislative session begins in January.

