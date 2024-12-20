© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Gov. Eric Holcomb to reach 120 judicial appointments before he leaves office

89.1 WBOI | By Brandon Smith
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST
Eric Holcomb and Loretta Rush have a conversation with a state lawmaker. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray beard. He is wearing a dark gray suit. Rush is a White woman with brunette hair. She is wearing glasses and a patterned blazer over a white top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Chief Justice Loretta Rush, right, both noted the significantly high turnover in the state's judiciary during Holcomb's two terms.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed nearly 30 more judges in his eight years in office than his two predecessors combined appointed in 12 years.

Holcomb’s appointees include more than 100 trial court judges and nearly half of the state’s appellate bench. And he said those decisions are made not just for the short term, but thinking about what the state should be in 10 or 20 years.

“It is the usually hardest decisions I make only because you're reminded how much talent is out there in the legal arena that is willing to serve the public,” Holcomb said.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said that much turnover is challenging. And she said it reinforces something she’s emphasized leading the judicial branch: the need to ensure judges are well-trained.

“The job of the judiciary is really to treat chaos, sometimes — disputes — and get them resolved so that people can get on with their lives,” Rush said.

Holcomb said appointing so many judges is a part of his legacy that will have a much larger impact than most people realize.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
