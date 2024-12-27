© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Keep public media in Northeast Indiana strong with a year-end gift
Donate Now
WBOI will experience a planned power outage at 6:30 a.m. Monday and again at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The broadcast and all feeds will be affected at that time. Regular programming will resume as soon as possible.

Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:44 AM EST

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach the acting president, Israel strikes Yemen's capital following attacks by Houthi rebels, and Georgian protests continue in support of EU membership.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.