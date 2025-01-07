© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
INDOT shifts speed cameras to new site as 'pre-enforcement period' continues

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:51 PM EST
A road sign that reads "Notice Speed Limit Photo Enforced Max Fine $150 Worksite"
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Department of Transportation first deployed speed cameras in August 2024.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is shifting its speed cameras to a new highway work site as it continues to refine the system.

INDOT first launched its speed camera pilot program on Interstate 70 just east of Indianapolis in August last year. The legislature authorized the program for use in up to four highway construction sites statewide.

Work in the initial site is finished, so INDOT is moving the cameras to the Interstates 465 and 69 interchange on the northeast side of Indianapolis. As the agency continues to refine its process, the cameras will be in what’s called a “pre-enforcement period” — meaning drivers caught speeding will only receive warnings for at least the first 30 days the cameras are active.

Warnings — and, once enforcement begins, tickets — are only sent to drivers recorded going at least 11 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In the initial construction site, INDOT recorded a reduction in average speed of up to 6 miles per hour.

INDOT said once all its field, operational and financial processes are fully tested, it will expand the speed cameras to four sites statewide.

Once enforcement begins, the first infraction is a warning. The next is a $75 ticket, with $150 tickets for every violation after that.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state.
