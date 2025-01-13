Former state senator Karen Tallian announces bid for Indiana Democratic Party chair

Former state Sen. Karen Tallian announced Monday she wants to be the next chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Current chair Mike Schmuhl said last month he won’t seek another term in the role.

Tallian’s bid is heavily focused on winning back organized labor. The northwest Indiana native had strong ties to labor when she served in the Indiana Senate. And the launch of her run for state party chair comes along with an endorsement from the Indiana Laborers’ District Council.

Tallian said the party’s focus must be on winning working class voters and not “divisive culture wars and intraparty feuds.”

She also took a shot at her opponents, noting she’s the only one currently running for chair who’s served in office as a Democrat.

Destiny Wells, who lost elections for secretary of state and attorney general, announced her bid last month. Former gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick — who served as state superintendent of public education as a Republican — and Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp are also reportedly considering runs for the position.

