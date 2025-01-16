Lawmakers advocate for newborn tax credit, paid family medical leave this session

More than 2.5 million Hoosiers lack access to paid family medical leave and some lawmakers are advocating to change that this session through proposed legislation.

Senate Bill 115, authored by Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton), would require the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to establish a paid family and medical leave program for Indiana workers. Pol said when a family welcomes a newborn or takes care of a sick relative, the focus should be on healing and not financial burdens.

That’s something Elizabeth Chun, a working mother from Clark County agrees with. Chun said although she had access to paid leave through her employer, she’s seen other mothers return to work before their body can heal.

"I've seen those same mothers struggle to buy diapers, to find adequate care for their children and to try — and usually fail — to tend to their own mental health needs along the way,” Chun said. "When workers struggle, businesses suffer."

Chun said any bill that allows parents to take better care of their families are good for them and Indiana.

Funding for this program would come from the Indiana General Assembly and payroll contributions if passed.

Legislators are also proposing a newborn tax credit. Lawmakers and advocates say access to affordable child care has been an ongoing issue in Indiana in recent years.

Senate Bill 497 authored by Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus) and Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport), would create a $500 tax credit for eligible Hoosiers who earn up to 720 percent of the poverty line.

This credit could help families with newborn costs such as diapers, child care and medical bills.

Patti O’Callaghan is with the Lafayette Urban Ministry. LUM is a Christian ministry which offers several programs, including financial assistance, an immigration clinic and after school programs. O’Callaghan said both bills are important.

“We must take care of our children," she said. "Because when children thrive, the families thrive. It is not only the morally correct thing to do. It is the fiscally responsible thing to do.”

Neither bill has yet to be added to their committee's schedule for hearings.

