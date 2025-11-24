Citilink debuts holiday shuttle and free fare Saturdays return

Citilink will again offer free fare on Saturdays during the holiday season. The company hopes the free fare will help residents easily do their holiday shopping, reach jobs and attend seasonal events.

Beginning Nov. 29, buses on all fixed routes will run fare free all day on Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The free fare also includes Access paratransit services.

Citilink also announced a new initiative on Thursday. Holiday shuttles will provide non-stop service between Central Station downtown, Northcrest Shopping Center and Glenbrook Mall.

This shuttle will be offered each Friday and Saturday beginning Nov. 28 and continuing until Dec. 20.

The holiday shuttle is being sponsored by Bowen Health. Free fares on Nov. 29 is sponsored by DWD Technology Group, and all other Saturdays are sponsored by Anthem.

We should disclose that Bowen Health is an underwriter of WBOI.