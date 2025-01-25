'Wait Wait' for January 25, 2025: With Not My Job guest mxmtoon
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest mxmtoon and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Faith Salie, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Chioke This Time
The Big Freezy; Keep It Positive; Beware, the Boomerasker!
Panel Questions
Happy Meals for Happy Travelers
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about crazy DIY attempts in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Musician and streamer mxmtoon answers our questions about cartoon M&Ms
mxmtoon got her start playing the ukulele on Youtube, and her original songs garnered her millions of fans across the internet. She just put out a new album, Liminal Space, and is about to embark on a world tour. But, before she leaves, she'll have to answer our three questions about the cartoon M&M mascots
Panel Questions
Safe Words The Whole Family Can Enjoy; Double Your Marital Pleasure; No Complaining January Game
Limericks
Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Savory Sweets for the Soul; Happy Feet, Wandering Eyes; Olympic Glory Fades Quickly
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after No Complaining January, what will be the first complaint on February 1st
