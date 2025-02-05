© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Lawmakers want to create $25 million adoption fund to remove financial obstacles for families

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:03 PM EST
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana currently provides a $2,000 subsidy to families adopting children out of foster care.

Families who adopt children out of foster care in Indiana face potentially significant expenses that the state’s $2,000 adoption subsidy doesn’t cover.

State lawmakers want to create a fund to help families cover those costs.

Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) said she wants to make adoptions more accessible by removing some of the financial obstacles that families face.

“This additional opportunity for financial assistance can help cover extra services, such as additional therapies, counseling or specialized education,” McGuire said.

McGuire’s bill, HB 1503, would put $25 million into an adoption fund. And she said it would also create $18.5 million in tax credits for donations to the fund.

“Just start incentivizing family and donors to give to this fund,” McGuire said.

READ MORE: How do I follow Indiana's legislative session? Here's your guide to demystify the process

The tax credit would cover 50 percent of whatever someone donated to the fund.

McGuire added that, by getting more children into more stable homes, the bill could help the state save money in the long term.

The House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill, sending it to the House’s fiscal panel, the Ways and Means Committee.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
