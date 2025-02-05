Lawmakers want to create $25 million adoption fund to remove financial obstacles for families

Families who adopt children out of foster care in Indiana face potentially significant expenses that the state’s $2,000 adoption subsidy doesn’t cover.

State lawmakers want to create a fund to help families cover those costs.

Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) said she wants to make adoptions more accessible by removing some of the financial obstacles that families face.

“This additional opportunity for financial assistance can help cover extra services, such as additional therapies, counseling or specialized education,” McGuire said.

McGuire’s bill, HB 1503, would put $25 million into an adoption fund. And she said it would also create $18.5 million in tax credits for donations to the fund.

“Just start incentivizing family and donors to give to this fund,” McGuire said.

The tax credit would cover 50 percent of whatever someone donated to the fund.

McGuire added that, by getting more children into more stable homes, the bill could help the state save money in the long term.

The House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill, sending it to the House’s fiscal panel, the Ways and Means Committee.

