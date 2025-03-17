Indiana's labor force participation rate continues to grow for the eighth month in a row

Indiana’s labor force participation rate has grown steadily for the eighth month in a row. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Workforce. New preliminary data shows this rate is slightly above the national average.

The labor force participation rate is a measure of working age Hoosiers who either have jobs or are actively looking for work. For January, the state’s labor force participation rate stood at 63.8 percent. That’s more than one point higher than the national rate for January: 62.6 percent.

Last June, the rate was 62.4 percent and since then it has grown nearly a point and a half.

Indiana's unemployment rate in January remained stagnant at 4.4 percent. This rate has stayed the same since last September.

