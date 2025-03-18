IDOH halts gender change requests on birth records to comply with Braun executive order

The Indiana Department of Health issued new guidance to local and county health departments to stop accepting gender change requests for Indiana birth records.

The new guidance follows Gov. Mike Braun’s recent executive order which created strict definitions for state agencies to “enforce the biological binary” of gender.

In an email obtained by Indiana Public Broadcasting, IDOH said the new policy is to comply with the governor’s March 4 executive order.

Gender change requests submitted before March 4 will follow its previous policy. But applications in process or those filed before the executive order will be submitted to the Indiana attorney general’s office for review.

Requests made after the governor’s executive order will no longer be accepted by health departments.

The process for amending a person’s gender on their birth certificate varies from state to state. And it is often the first step in updating legal documents for transgender Americans.

In Indiana, gender change requests required a certified court order. Hoosiers had to petition a judge to sign off on a “verified petition for change of gender” — which was among the documents that had to be submitted for an amended birth certificate.

