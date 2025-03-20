Expansion to Indiana's Lifeline Law sent to the governor's desk

Indiana is a stroke of the governor’s pen away from expanding its Lifeline Law to shield more young people from underage drinking charges.

Current law provides immunity from underage drinking charges to someone who seeks police or medical help for another person. But it doesn’t provide that same immunity to the underage drinker experiencing a medical issue themselves.

Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said the bill she sponsors, SB 74, closes that gap.

“Under the Lifeline Law, immunity applies to offenses such as public intoxication, minor possession, minor consumption and minor transportation of alcohol,” McNamara said.

READ MORE: Expansion to Indiana's Lifeline Law advances as student leaders, law enforcement advocate

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said her son has been a resident advisor at Indiana University the last couple of years.

“He believes that this bill will absolutely save lives in Indiana,” Hamilton said.

The House voted 87-3 on Thursday to send the bill to the governor’s desk.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.