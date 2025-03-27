School groups raise alarm in debate on superintendent requirements, annual performance reviews

A controversial education measure aims to cut communication around plans for annual performance reviews and change requirements for school superintendents. School leaders expressed alarm about the proposal this week.

SB 366’s author, Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), said the measure would allow school boards to hire CEOs or people with business administration degrees as superintendents. But the bill doesn’t limit the job to those careers or require any minimum level of education or experience.

Joel Hand represents the American Federation of Teachers Indiana. He said superintendents should have experience working inside a school.

“How are educational professionals supposed to feel like they are valued if their leader in the school corporation has no background whatsoever in K-12 education, has no masters degree?” he said.

Chris Lagoni is the executive director of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, which represents more than half of Indiana’s public school districts. He said maybe superintendents don’t need a specific degree, but they should at least receive some type of training.

“We ought to have some sort of financial training requirements or something to support this person long-term,” he said.

Lawmakers who support the measure said adding more requirements would defeat the goal of giving local school boards more control.

“If that [training] is something that that school board feels is important, then they can make sure that their candidate has whatever they feel is important for their school district,” said Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland).

Education leaders also spoke out against a provision that would no longer require superintendents to discuss the plan for annual performance evaluations with teachers or their representative.

John O’Neal represents the Indiana State Teachers Association. He said building trust between teachers and administrators is crucial, and this provision erodes that trust.

“We’re removing a critical avenue of transparency and teacher voice in decision making,” he said.

Lawmakers said they will debate and vote on the bill during next week’s House Education Committee meeting.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.