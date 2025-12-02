© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Drug Court celebrates 59th graduation

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:32 PM EST
A drug court graduate embraces Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull after receiving a certificate of his successful completion of the program on Monday. Graduates receive a certificate, gifts from the court and the opportunity to visit with case workers, support specialists and other court staff in celebration.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Allen County’s Drug Court program held its 59th graduation today/on Monday, celebrating the grads’ commitment to sobriety and encouraging them on the next part of their lives.

One drug court graduate's daughter sat with him throughout the ceremony, even walking across the courtroom with him while he received his certificate and praise on Monday. Many drug court participants have children or estranged family members that the program helps them to reconnect with.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI
The graduating class was made up of 24 people from various walks of life and a variety of demographics. Judge Fran Gull oversees the court and has done so for more than 20 years.

At the ceremonies, she greets graduates, but also their families, who often come up to introduce themselves and thank herfor helping their loved one.

“’Thank you for saving my daughter,’ ‘thank you for giving me my son back.’ I don’t do it, they do all the hard work," Gull said. "And it’s nice to hear families thank us for that but thank your loved one because they’re the one that finally made the decision to come back to you.”

Drug courts reduce recidivism by providing non-violent, low-level offenders access to specialized services for their addictions, combined with the structure of the court.

Graduates got to walk across the court, shaking hands with case managers and support specialists, in front of their families and support systems.

At the event, Gull announced the drug court would receive funds from Judge Robert Schmoll’s estate to support drug court participants dealing with homelessness, and assist with childcare costs. Schmoll passed away in May.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
