New report details Indiana's need for skilled workers

More than 80,000 Hoosiers will need new skills or credentials every year over the next decade to meet the demand for workers in the state, according to a report co-released by Ivy Tech Community College.

Ivy Tech senior vice president of workforce and careers Molly Dodge said a number of factors contribute to the problem, including the need to replace workers who retire or leave the workforce.

"We have a looming baby boomer retirement cliff that is coming in our state,” Dodge said.

The report highlighted industries like advanced manufacturing, health care and logistics. And nearly 70 percent of job openings in these sectors will require further training beyond a high school diploma.

Dodge said it’s important for employers to communicate to training providers how jobs in their company are evolving.

“They might be implementing new technology, robotics – they might be offering a new product," Dodge said. "And so in those ways, they're going to need Hoosiers who have a different set of skills.”

The report calls for more investment in non-degree credentials, licenses and other career training programs like apprenticeships. It also calls on employers, workforce agencies and state government to invest more in skills training that focuses on high-demand jobs — something lawmakers are working on this session.

Senate Bill 488 would allow the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to create a skills training pilot program, available for eligible Hoosiers on the state’s unemployment insurance program.

