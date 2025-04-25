New student music program empowers young creatives

The East Allen Community Youth Band is a new initiative that provides students in the Paul Harding/East Allen University attendance area an opportunity to continue in music education.

Open to anyone who plays a band instrument, the group is comprised of musicians from five schools—spanning junior high through college ages—and will be presenting its spring concert at Pearl Arts on Thursday.

Here WBOI's Julia Meek discussion the development and impact of the project so far with its founder, Rachel Kesar and co-director, Josh Rakoczy.

Event Information:

EACYB Spring Concert at Pearl Arts

234 Pearl St, Fort Wayne

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Admission is free and all ages welcome

Tickets Required

Find ticket information and more details at the East Allen Community Youth Band Facebook page.

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Rachel Kesar, Josh Rakoczy, welcome.

Josh Rakoczy: Hi.

Rachel Kesar: Hi.

Julia Meek: Now you represent a most musical endeavor. This is your brainchild, Rachel, so very briefly, what is your mission.

Rachel Kesar: The East Allen Community Youth Band reaches students at East Allen University who have no opportunity for band, and we change that through community support.

Julia Meek: What is the motivation behind this movement? What is it this exact program makes possible that was just not there before?

Josh Rakoczy: We wanted to give an opportunity to students from across all different backgrounds and all different playing abilities, space to be them, to create music, to work with people that they don't necessarily get the chance to work with any other day.

Julia Meek: And in fact, the Harding complex is one of the schools in your system that does not have high school band.

Rachel Kesar: Correct. Harding Junior High School is just a middle school. And so when they graduate eighth grade, they go to various high schools in the district.

And one of the ones that most students pick because of their geographical area is East Allen University, which does not have a music program or a music teacher.

Julia Meek: So, this would be absolutely essential for anybody there. And as you were saying, Josh, just, there's never enough music education going around, especially these days and you've given it to them.

That's just great. So now let's focus on your community being served. What is it, besides geographic location that these young students, budding musicians, have in common, also maybe the lack of getting access to education.

Courtesy/EACYB Rachel, Josh and their co-director, Andrew McElhaney agree that what connects everyone, even directors and students, is the love for music and making music.

Rachel Kesar: So, yeah, the students in our youth band like making music. They have positive experiences from their own ensembles or their former ensembles.

And this is a chance for them to get together with, like Josh said, other students who they don't know, who they only get to see once a week, just another space to be themselves and make music and be a part of something.

Josh Rakoczy: Yeah, I think the thing that connects all of us, even directors and students, is just the love for music and making music.

You know, I think it's obviously what drives us as directors, but I think it's what drives the kids to show up, because it's not required at all.

And they choose to be there because they want to be there, and they want to have those experiences with music and with, you know, other humans.

Julia Meek: And what a heartbreak if it isn't there. Conversely, what a thrill it must be to be the ones that are providing this.

Rachel Kesar: It's really powerful. I, as the former brand director at Paul Harding, got to see those students every day.

And to have the eighth graders know that there is somewhere to go, especially last year, when we first started to know that there's something past their eighth-grade year, you could just see the light in their eyes.

And there was kind of something at the end of the tunnel. It wasn't an end. It was more light. It was another program, more opportunity.

Julia Meek: And when a student, especially there on the threshold of eighth grade, being a teen, and everything else that goes with it is really wanting more education and more satisfaction, and more fulfillment. Doesn't that just make your heart sing?

Rachel Kesar: Yes, and to be able to provide that also. It was really frustrating to not be able to provide that, actually, to have students ask, and for me to not be able to do that for them, until we started this program, until it came to be.

Julia Meek: Amen. Now, okay, the Amplify Arts Campaign and Arts Project Grant are a critical part of your funding, Rachel. What are you able to do for these students because you have that funding.

EACYB / Photo provided Practice time in the group's band room at Harding High School.

Rachel Kesar: The entire program is only funded through the community support, through Arts United and the programs and the grants we've received.

And so, what that does is provide community members to come in and to be instructors, collegiate students to come be sectional leaders and rehearsal kind of buddies with students. And just to help partner with us.

And it helps to bring in guest clinicians, guest composers to talk with the students about opportunities in the areas that they are, opportunities in music. And without that, we couldn't bring people in.

Band directors are busy people, and to be able to offer something to the people who come in to help us is, I think what makes this program strong.

Julia Meek: Indeed. Now, logistically, with those variables and advantages, how does it work?

Josh Rakoczy: Yeah, EACYB, we meet once a week for an hour and a half every single week, from 4:30 to 6:00. We meet in the Paul Harding band room.

We started there because, you know, it was Rachel's brain baby, and it's a good space to use. And a lot of the kids from last year were either EAU kids or Paul Harding kids, so it's right there. It's very close to them.

Courtesy/EACYB

Julia Meek: You also have included the Belmont School in your curriculum, that's Adams County. Now okay, in this day and age, apparently it is doable for even high school kids to be able to make something commute, if you will.

Josh Rakoczy: Yeah.

Rachel Kesar: Yeah, it takes a group effort to make something happen out of nothing.

You know, we didn't have the band and in order to make it happen, it's not just my desire to do this. I had to ask for help.

And so, asking other band directors in the district and working with other counties and getting students involved from various locations is just the only way we were able to function.

Josh Rakoczy: So, you were recruited, Josh, I was recruited. I had just gotten to Heritage in January of '22. I think it was over the summer.

Rachel just reached out via email and was like, hey, let's go out for coffee sometime and just talk band, because we were so close to one another.

And I was on an island because I didn't know anybody. Because when you first get into a job as a band director, you know, you really don't know anybody in the district unless past experiences.

So just getting to have a friendly face that is a 10-minute drive away from me. Yeah, she recruited me, and I basically was just, tell me what I can do to help, and I was here for it.

Julia Meek: And by now you have picked up a third recruit?

Rachel Kesar: Yes, Andrew McElhaney is the director at Paul Harding, and honestly, working with Drew and Josh on Wednesdays is a real highlight of my week.

I work alone. Josh works alone. Drew works alone. And so, when we come together, it's just really fun.

EACYB / Photo provided Practice makes perfect at the EACYB

Josh Rakoczy: Yeah, and we're like, we all have the same passion and joy for music, but we're three very different people and directors.

And so, I think it's fun to see it from a kid's perspective as well, and a student's perspective. They get to work with three different directors who tackle pieces in a different way, have different ideas about music and just have different personalities.

I bounce off the walls, and Rachel's very grounded. (chuckles) but she's still a lot of fun. (all laugh) It's just fun to have those three different personalities in the room at one time.

Julia Meek: And now you note that this came together in part through direct student requests, Rachel. How did that go down? And what did that net you, it all happening that way?

Rachel Kesar: Yeah, students would stop by the band room who were former band students of mine and ask to see their old tuba or play on a piano or just hang out.

One student in particular was very persistent, and would ask for a band, ask for After School Club. And this program actually started with an after-school club, where we did some holiday music and just put on a really short concert at the end of the school day around the holiday season.

And so, we were able to show the school that this is something that students want. We had enough to make it happen. Starting with those small steps and then having it grow into what it is now worked!

Julia Meek: A musical miracle. Yes, yes. So, what have you accomplished in these past two years that you've been at it?

Rachel Kesar: We have involved about 30 students in making music where they would not have made music, and we've involved some young educators in getting experience.

I think we've shown the community that students in this corner of town have desire to play their instruments, and just because it's not funded by the school doesn't mean that there is not desire.

Doesn't mean that there's not talented students. Talented students. They're here.

Julia Meek: Isn't it almost being twice as talented, or at least persistent, to have to go through the extra hoops and whatever a high school student does to be able to play music.

I mean, that is pretty remarkable that they could, would and did come to you and help make this happen.

Rachel Kesar: It is, yeah. That student is remarkable, and they, because of this ensemble, are able to do some things in their future.

Julia Meek: Okay, now that you are on the playbill at Pearl Arts, as a matter of fact, what are the 30 budding musicians that you've had with you these last couple of years bringing to that stage?

Courtesy/EACYB

Rachel Kesar: We're bringing some really interesting music. We have a piece for band and electronics by Benjamin Taylor, he writes a lot of things, video game inspired, and EDM music.

That's just a unique thing that we can bring that most people don't think of when they think of a band concert, but we're gonna bring it. It's called Electric Break Dance.

One of our students composed a piece for us, and it's called abyssal sun. And so, because of this group, he was able to hear his music played.

He writes a lot of stuff, kind of video game inspired, kind of space-themed, and he gets to hear it, and gets to work with us each week making it sound how he wants it.

Julia Meek: It has to be one of the points of this whole thing. Is it perhaps mixed with one of your dreams too. I mean, is this all coming true?

Rachel Kesar : My favorite part about the wind band world is the collaboration between the musicians and the directors and the composers and the people who dream about the music and the people who make the music and the people who help the people make the music.

I just think it's the most beautiful collection, the most beautiful way of existing and I'm really glad that that's happening at the small level that it is in the community band

Julia Meek: Not so small either. We can hope for that, too.

Rachel Kesar: (chuckles) Correct.

Julia Meek: Now, a word on the facility, Pearl Arts. What's it like for all of you to be preparing for this occasion. We know that you can't get in there until your sound check, but you know you're going to be sitting there. What kind of a thrill is it?

Josh Rakoczy: I had the opportunity to just take a real quick look at the inside of it, and it's a gorgeous place.

I'm just really excited for the students to take it all in, because for most of them, that's probably going to be one of the better-looking, better sounding places that they've ever performed with.

It's going to be totally different than Paul Harding cafetorium or the Heritage cafetorium. You know, it's going to be a huge difference.

Julia Meek: A dream come true in a lot of ways for anybody of any age. And y'all made this happen together for this group. Powerful?

Rachel Kesar: Extremely!

Julia Meek: Are we going to be ready for the concert?

Rachel Kesar: I think so. We're sounding really good this year.

Julia Meek: Great. Now, all of this exposure and opportunity that we're discussing is impressive. What's the most important advantage here at the core, the very core for these kids, especially medium and long term wise.

Josh Rakoczy: Music, just in schools in general, is really important. I think if every kid who wants to do music has the opportunity to do it.

Because we're not just teaching music, especially in high school when you do more than just concert bands, if you're like, involved in jazz band and marching band and stuff like that, you're teaching all parts of the brain.

And it's important, you know, even if the students don't go on in music necessarily, I always tell my. Students, I want them to leave Heritage with a love for music, and whether they go on and become teachers or musicians, that's great, but I just want them to build upon the skills that will be beneficial to them in the long term.

Whether that's hand-eye coordination, whether that's being able to just use your lungs, whether that's teamwork collaboration. Whether it's hard work and dedication, because it's not easy to play a musical instrument, so stuff like that is really important.

Rachel Kesar: For me, it's the introduction that the students are getting to what Fort Wayne has to offer; music schools, lesson academies, instructors, people who want to help them be better at their craft.

Julia Meek: That really is a head start for kids that before all this started, never could get a head start on things.

Rachel Kesar: Correct. Without a high school band program, what do you know about making music after eighth grade? That's not where the foundation is built.

A high school band program really provides you with seeing what's out there, provides you with seeing who is out there.

Julia Meek: And this is so much more than that.

Rachel Kesar: Correct.

Julia Meek: So, how satisfied are you at the progress to date?

Rachel Kesar: I'm blown away. I'm blown away by, by the support that Fort Wayne has offered already.

I'm blown away by the amount of people who have said positive things about what we're doing, and the willingness people have when I reach out and ask, will you virtual meet with our student? Who would like to play with us?

Do you have students who... I'm just blown away by the amount of people who want to support this initiative. It's really meaningful.

Julia Meek: What about the kids themselves being in it? What does that say to you?

Rachel Kesar: These students are getting to do something that I love also. These students are able to have a place where they see new things.

This is something that a lot of their parents might not have pushed them to do. The culture out in the Paul Harding area, I think that band is a new thing for a lot of students.

Music is not something that is commonplace in their home, not commonplace in their families' lives. And involving students in making band music, I just think is special.

Julia Meek : And honestly then, where can they, you and this program go next?

Josh Rakoczy: Well, obviously we wanted to make it as accessible for as many people that want to do it as possible, which goes through promoting.

I think my younger kids will absolutely like fly to this once they get to the right age.

Julia Meek: And solidify. Are you making a foothold right now?

Josh Rakoczy: I know at my school, band is becoming more accepted again. Originally, when I got to Heritage, the music program was real close to almost extinction.

It was really rough. So just getting the community to see that kids are playing, enjoying music is really important. Building that culture is very, very important.

Julia Meek: And that's what you're doing.

Josh Rakoczy : Yeah.

Julia Meek: Now I am curious. Arts and education have taken so many hits, especially this year, will you and this program survive?

Rachel Kesar: I didn't think that we would start. Of course, we'll survive! (all chuckle)

Julia Meek: Great answer. Thank you for that. What about growth? Can you, will you grow?

Rachel Kesar: We need the help of our community. But yes, Josh and Drew and I think, are an awesome team. We have a lot of energy. We have a lot that we're bringing, and we only wish to involve more people. So come join us.

Courtesy/EACYB Brass in the bandroom

Julia Meek: And Northeast Indiana's art scene does continue to explode. We're making the news economically as well as culturally. We are the phenomenon that we are hoping for.

How do you feel this very program and the spirit behind it affects the growth and movements like this? As part of the whole community, what kind of a difference can it make?

Rachel Kesar: I think this youth band is a bridge. There's a lot of adult groups in our community. There's a lot of established schools in our community, but to be a bridge?

We're not a school and we're not an adult group. We're a community band. We're a community youth band. Let's involve people who are young but who don't have a place yet. And I think there's plenty of space.

Josh Rakoczy: Yeah, something that I hear too often, and I always shut this down, if I can, is when people say there's nothing to do in Fort Wayne.

Like, Fort Wayne's so boring. And just from an arts perspective, I cannot understand it. We have youth bands. We have the Purdue Fort Wayne School of Music. We have the Fort Wayne Philharmonic...

Rachel Kesar: Old Crown Brass Band.

Josh Rakoczy: Old Crown Brass Band. We have Fort Wayne Children's Choir, Unity Voices. There's so much to do, and I think it's another opportunity to get involved in the arts.

How many people will go home and say, I love music? Okay, great. Get involved with the arts. I think that's really important.

Julia Meek: And last question, now, we know that a band director's work is never, ever, ever done, but at the end of the day, what does this musical labor of love mean to the three of you that are responsible for it?

Josh Rakoczy: I think most band directors get accused of being workaholics. I think that's fair. It's truly just because we want what's best for our students.

Great band directors know how to give their students amazing opportunities to be successful. You know, I work super hard. My wife will tell you; I work super hard and I work long hours.

Everything that I do, everything that I do, is for the students. Everything that I do is for the students. So, to give this opportunity to them is just an absolute blessing.

Julia Meek: Rachel?

Rachel Kesar: This whole project came from amplifying my students' voices. They came to my band room asking to participate, and I could have kept telling them, no. It's not possible. We just don't have the structure for it.

But instead, I realized that I had the smallest amount of agency and the largest amount of care, and I had the ability to do something about it that has been so empowering for myself, but also for my students, to see that if they ask and if they advocate for themselves, and when they advocate for themselves, things can happen and things will happen.

And that's where opportunity comes from, asking the right people, having people care and making it happen. It's a team effort.

Julia Meek: Rachel Kesar is founder of the East Allen Community Youth Band and a co-director, as is Josh Rakoczy, along with Andrew McElhaney. Thank you for working this creative magic and sharing its story with us today. Have a great concert.

Josh Rakoczy: Thanks for having us.

Rachel Kesar: Yeah. Thank you.