Lawmakers task state agency with revamping school accountability framework

Lawmakers revived an A through F rating system that measures Indiana schools’ performance — but it could face major changes before the end of the year. The measure passed the Indiana General Assembly at the eleventh hour of the state’s legislative session and now goes to the governor.

SB 1498 tasks the Indiana State Board of Education with re-imagining the state’s school rating system. The new framework must take into account factors like schools’ reading proficiency rates, ILEARN results and the attainment of new diploma seals.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The board can also consider other data collected by the Indiana Department of Education and additional factors it deems relevant. The bill says schools must still be ranked on an A through F scale.

Schools won’t receive a letter grade for the 2024-25 school year. The new system must be approved by December 31 of this year and implemented by the end of 2026.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.