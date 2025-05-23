© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Hoosier Lottery taking cautious approach to business plan as economic worries soften revenues

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
A board hanging in a window displays lottery jackpot amounts.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The lottery sends hundreds of millions of dollars each year to the state to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions and reduce the cost of license plates at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The Hoosier Lottery’s growth projections are cautious this year as worries about an economic downturn are softening lottery revenues.

It’s currently on track to send less to the state in 2025 than any year since 2020. Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor said that’s in part because the Powerball game never built up particularly big jackpots this fiscal year.

“So, without the large jackpots, sales aren’t quite living up to what you want them to live up to,” Taylor said.

But the lottery’s largest revenue source, scratch off games, are also down this year — something more closely tied to economic concerns.

And Taylor said that will require the lottery to be as flexible as possible as it rolls out new games.

“We might pull forward a ticket sooner than planned or we may delay it, depending on what our circumstances are at the time — because we don’t want to overload the market with product,” Taylor said.

Taylor said lower scratch off sales are part of a nationwide trend.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
