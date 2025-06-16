Advocates urge Gov. Mike Braun to convene commission to tackle Indiana's housing crisis

More than 700 organizations and individuals signed a letter calling on Gov. Mike Braun to convene a commission to address Indiana’s housing crisis.

Advocates said they hope it can become a “signature issue” for Braun.

Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana senior director of policy and strategy, said Braun has the opportunity to “break a logjam” in the state’s housing policy that he said has existed for decades.

“Use the bully pulpit to assemble the right stakeholders and be able to cut through some of the bureaucratic morass that’s out there,” Bradley said.

Bradley said advocates want the commission to include state and local leaders from all branches of government and a mix of private sector stakeholders.

“From the housing industry, from homeless service providers and also, really importantly, from the Hoosiers who are bearing the brunt of the housing gap and crisis in Indiana.”

The Indiana legislature did add $25 million from the new state budget into a housing infrastructure loan fund created two years ago. But state and federal budget cuts make any additional new government spending to improve housing affordability unlikely any time soon.

Bradley said a housing commission could identify solutions that don’t cost money.

“There may be some of those code enforcement or zoning solutions that help the housing stock in small towns and rural areas from collapsing in on itself,” Bradley said.

Bradley said using the commission to reinforce the severity of the housing affordability crisis can also help push housing funding to a higher priority.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.