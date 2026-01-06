© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Fort Wayne Eastern Orthodox Christian churches come together to bless the city's rivers

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:28 PM EST
Rev. Cosmin Sicoe of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church chants while dipping an ice cross in holy water before dropping it into the Fort Wayne rivers during the Blessing of the Waters as part of the Feast of Theophany.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Rev. Cosmin Sicoe of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church chants while dipping an ice cross in holy water before dropping it into the Fort Wayne rivers during the Blessing of the Waters as part of the Feast of Theophany.

The Eastern Orthodox Christian Feast of Theophany of the Lord brings together clergy from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church and St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral at the junction of the three rivers in Fort Wayne to bless them with a frozen cross, dipped in holy water, as a manifestation of God.

At the blessing, Father Rev. Cosmin Sicoe encouraged attendees not to focus on the tradition as a once-a-year practice but a guide to their daily lives.

An ice cross, bowl of holy water, an icon of the Baptism of Christ, and a brush for blessing the faithful sit between clergy at the annual Blessing of the Waters as part of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Feast of the Theophany.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
An ice cross, bowl of holy water, an icon of the Baptism of Christ, and a brush for blessing the faithful sit between clergy at the annual Blessing of the Waters as part of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Feast of the Theophany.
Tags
Arts & Culture St. Nicholas Orthodox ChurchReligion
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott