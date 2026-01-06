Fort Wayne Eastern Orthodox Christian churches come together to bless the city's rivers

The Eastern Orthodox Christian Feast of Theophany of the Lord brings together clergy from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church and St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral at the junction of the three rivers in Fort Wayne to bless them with a frozen cross, dipped in holy water, as a manifestation of God.

At the blessing, Father Rev. Cosmin Sicoe encouraged attendees not to focus on the tradition as a once-a-year practice but a guide to their daily lives.