FEMA declares disaster for parts of Indiana related to spring storms; federal money on its way

89.1 WBOI | By Brandon Smith
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT
A graphic of a map of Indiana counties, with 23 counties highlighted in blue. The rest of the counties are in white.
ILLUSTRATION: Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration for 23 Indiana counties related to storms in March and early April 2025.

Indiana and some of its local governments will receive about $15 million in federal dollars to help recover from severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

That’s after the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, approved a disaster declaration for nearly two dozen Indiana counties for storms that occurred in March and early April.

The FEMA declaration brings $15.1 million for governments to use in recovery. All 23 affected counties can use money for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which can include temporary housing.

The counties in the declaration are Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Harrison, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Martin, Montgomery, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Perry, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Washington.

Money can also be used in some of the counties to help repair or rebuild roads and bridges, utilities, parks, and other government buildings and equipment.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement on social media, Gov. Mike Braun thanked the Trump administration for the declaration. And Braun said his administration is “committed to making sure every Hoosier community has the tools it needs to fully recover and rebuild.”

State disaster relief funding for individuals affected by the storms was made available earlier this year. Hoosiers can apply for that relief through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
