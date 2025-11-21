Whitestown man charged with killing of cleaning woman released after posting bond

The Whitestown, Indiana homeowner charged in the fatal shooting of a house cleaner was released from the Boone County Jail after an initial hearing Friday morning.

Judge Matthew C. Kincaid set bail at $25,000 in cash or surety for Curt Andersen, 62. He was charged on Nov. 17 by the Boone County Prosecutor's Office with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor's office alleges Andersen "knowingly" shot and killed María Florinda Ríos Pérez de Velásquez, 32, through his locked front door "in sudden heat" after she showed up at the wrong address for a cleaning job on Nov. 5.

The family hosted a vigil on the steps of the prosecutor's office in Lebanon on Nov. 10, to honor Ríos Pérez's life and demanded justice for her death.

A spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Andersen was no longer in custody and posted bail Friday afternoon. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm and surrendered his passport to law enforcement.

Andersen can "move about at [his] free will," according to pretrial release bond conditions, but must regularly check in with law enforcement "as directed by staff." The conditions of his supervision outline four check-ins a month.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood and attorney Guy Relford, who represents Andersen, declined to comment and pointed to a statement in a social media post from Monday.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 30, 2026.

