The Michigan Wolverines are national champions

It’s been 26 years since a Big Ten school won the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Now that drought comes to an end, with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63.

For Michigan fans it’s been a long time coming. The last time the Wolverines won the championship was 1989.

Michigan-alumni Lizza Korman was at the game with her best friend and her husband.

“Just pure joy,” Korman said, describing the moments after Michigan won the game. “The fans travelled, we showed up, and they deserved the win.”

While no Indiana team was in the championship game, the state was represented on the court tonight.

From Greenfield, UConn freshman guard Braylon Mullins was met with cheers from friends, family and the local community.

Michigan Head Coach Dusty May is from Terre Haute and was a student manager under former Indiana University head coach Bob Knight. May said his time spent working under Knight taught him about preparation and anticipation.

“Looking back, I think that’s probably one of the biggest components of problem solving – where you’re anticipating what could be the next problem, or problems, you’re figuring out solutions or contingencies in advance.”

Also, during Monday night’s game, the NCAA honored the 1976 IU basketball team for their undefeated season and championship title — the last team to do that in Division I college basketball history.

