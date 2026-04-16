Alexandra Wilson approved for ballot after White House pressure

After months of back and forth and pressure from the Trump Administration to drop out, Republican Alexandra Wilson has been approved to appear on the primary ballot this May.

Judge Charles Bridges ruled Thursday that she could remain on the ballot.

Alexandra Wilson faced a campaign from the White House to drop out of the race for Senate District 38. That’s because President Donald Trump wants to remove the incumbent senator for voting against redistricting last December.

The President endorsed another Wilson, Brenda Wilson, for the seat, and White House Officials worried the same last name would cause confusion for voters.

Shortly after she refused to leave the race, Alexandra Wilson faced questions about her candidacy and a 2010 criminal charge against her.

At 19, Wilson was charged with resisting arrest by vehicle. Wilson’s attorney has said that means she did not immediately pull over for officers.

At issue was whether that charge amounted to a felony and would have kept her off the ballot.

The issue has twice deadlocked the Indiana Election Commission, even though Alexandra Wilson said she never pleaded guilty to a felony. Her attorney said the charge was pleaded down to a misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Judge Bridges simply wrote, “when Respondent accepted the plea, [it] was for the Misdemeanor conviction to be entered on the ‘front end.’ Therefore, the Court Orders the Respondent is to remain on the ballot.”

When reached for comment, Wilson’s attorney, Samantha DeWester, said they were “ecstatic” the judge agreed with their position.

“It is unfortunate that this has wasted weeks of time and taxpayer funds, litigating false claims and circular arguments in an attempt to keep a qualified candidate off the ballot,” DeWester said. “The chaos and negativity that Alexandra has had to deal with is unbelievable. This is not how the process should work and we shouldn't wonder why no one wants to run for office.”

DeWester added that now Wilson can focus on her campaign and the real issues: “taxpayer concerns and needs.”

James Bopp, the attorney behind the legal challenge against Wilson, said in a statement his clients were considering an appeal before the Primary, "when 90% of Republican voters will cast their ballots."

The Indiana Primary is May 5th.