The White Sox say their fan in the Vatican may be the extra boost they needed

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

White Sox fans across Chicago's South Side and beyond are feeling abundantly blessed today.

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UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Swing and a miss. For the first time since 2005, the Chicago White Sox have won a postseason series.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Last night's victory over the Houston Astros feels even more sacred to some after the team revealed a letter from a famous Chicagoan, also known as Pope Leo.

SUMMERS: It's dated September 9. The pontiff shares something he said in the past about the importance of sports and community. Quote, "sport can truly become a school of life, where all can learn that abundance does not come from victory at any cost, but from sharing, from respecting others, and from the joy of walking together."

PFEIFFER: The pope also writes - quoting again - "in this spirit, it is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace."

SUMMERS: The letter has moved fans and players alike, including White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay.

ANTHONY KAY: This adds, like, another element of this crazy season that we've had, and it's been really special, and to know that the pope's got our back is pretty cool.

PFEIFFER: The letter was addressed to the part owner and chairman of the White Sox, Jerry Reinsdorf, who seems inspired.

SUMMERS: Reporter Jesse Rogers, who covers the team, says Reinsdorf said, quote, "imagine a Jewish kid from Brooklyn getting a letter from the pope. I'm going to convert."

PFEIFFER: The next series for the White Sox starts Saturday. They face the Cleveland Guardians in the best of five series. So all you baseball true believers, light your candles.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "1993")

PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ: (Singing in Spanish).

SUMMERS: You're listening to Panteón Rococó performing at NPR's Tiny Desk. The video dropped today, and you can watch the full Tiny Desk concert on the music tab of the NPR app. Download it today by visiting npr.org/gettheapp.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "1993")

ROCOCÓ: (Singing in Spanish). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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